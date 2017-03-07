Police crackdown on Queenstown burnouts

Police are concerned about a recent increase in dangerous driving on Queenstown roads after finding increasing evidence of 'burnouts.'

"These drivers are putting other road users' lives at risk whilst driving in such an irresponsible manner and using public roads as their own playground," said Otago Lakes Area prevention manager Acting Senior Sergeant Jon Bisset.

"Individuals who are responsible for 'burnouts' are clearly not considering the safety of other road users."

Police will be patrolling known areas for the manoeuvres over the next few months.

Those found responsible for "burnouts" or similar driving can face arrest, loss of their driver's licence and having their vehicle impounded.

Queenstown Police ask anyone with information on driving of this nature in the area to call 03 441 1600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Otago Daily Times