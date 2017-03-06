Dome Valley trial: Children running around during attack

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

As she lay in the basement beaten and cable-tied, the Dome Valley victim thought she could hear one of her alleged attacker's children running around upstairs.

The woman is being cross-examined todayat the High Court in Auckland during the trial of five people charged in relation to two attacks last year.

Cameron Hakeke faces charges for the April 23 abduction, Wayne Blackett and Michelle Blom were allegedly involved in the May 7 attack and Nicola Jones and Julie-Ann Torrance have been charged in relation to both.

The Crown alleges Jones orchestrated the kidnappings, which led to the woman being attacked with a hammer and left for dead on the side of the road.

The attacks were allegedly because Jones believed the then 19-year-old had slept with her boyfriend.

Today Blom's lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade, asked the woman whether she had changed her evidence to fit with what she'd been told.

Kincade referred to a police interview with the victim in which she placed Blom in the car when she was taken to Dome Valley.

It was there Blackett has admitted attempting to murder the woman. Jones and Torrance have denied this charge.

Kincade asked why she no longer said Blom was involved in that part of the attack and whether it was because her family or police had told her she wasn't there.

"I haven't been told by anyone but now I'm getting my head back together and I'm starting to get my memory back," the woman told the jury.

The lawyer also asked how she knew Blom's children were at the Kelston address she was taken during the May attack, during which she was allegedly held captive for almost a day and sexually violated.

"I could hear people running around upstairs and I knew that she had kids, so I gathered that it was her kids."

"But you didn't see her children?" Kincade asked to which the woman said "no".

Jones' lawyer, Maria Pecotic, also pointed out segments in the woman's first police statement where she said she'd since found out details of what happened.

Yesterday, the woman, who cannot be identified, told the court how she was lured to Hakeke's house in Green Bay in April for a drug deal, then was ambushed by Jones and Torrance.

Her hair was hacked off, she was repeatedly Tasered, then burned with a hot meth pipe before having a knife held to her throat and forced to sign over ownership of her car.

Jones, Torrance and Hakeke then drove her to the Bombay Hills and told not to return to Auckland or she'd "get more of the same".

Two weeks later, Jones spotted her working on K Rd and dragged her to a car.

The woman said she was driven to Blom's house in Kelston where she was stripped, beaten, cable-tied, sexually violated and left in the basement for 20 hours before being taken to Dome Valley.

The trial continues.

THE CHARGES

Nicola Monique Jones, 29, of Tauranga:

Attempted murder, sexual violation, injuring with intent, assault with Taser, threatening to kill.

Julie-Ann Torrance, 42, of Henderson:

Attempted murder, sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with a Taser, assault with scissors, injuring with intent.

Wayne Edward Blackett, 39, of Manurewa:

Sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with scissors.

Michelle Blom, 30, of Glen Eden:

Kidnapping, sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with scissors, injuring with intent.

Cameron Te Hau Kareti Hakeke, 34, Green Bay:

Kidnapping, assault with a Taser, assault with scissors, robbing victim of a car, iPad, phone and other items.

- NZ Herald