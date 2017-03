A person has been injured after a fiery crash in Auckland this morning.

Fire Service northern shift manager Jaron Phillips said a van had crashed into a building on Manukau Rd in Epsom around 4.50am.

A person was trapped in the wreckage.

Phillips said a fire had broken out on impact.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and worked to free the person trapped inside the vehicle.



More to come

- NZ Herald