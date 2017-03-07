Drenching rain likely from north downwards

Parts of the North Island are being warned to brace for a sub-tropical drenching with heavy downpours so intense the crippling drought may finally be broken.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the country today and last for up to a week. At the same time the South Island is facing an autumnal cold snap with temperatures in some regions barely registering above single digits.

MetService said a low pressure system was expected to stay at the top of the country dragging humid air down from the subtropics and bringing rain across northern regions.

The downpour was expected to be so intense there was a possibility warnings would be issued for upper districts of the North Island.

Auckland is expected to see rain developing this afternoon, with similar conditions in Hamilton and the wider Waikato region, with a high of 25C forecast. Further north, temperatures remain warm - in the mid-20s - but those in Kaitaia will see showers and heavier rain from this afternoon.

Gisborne has occasional rain this evening, while afternoon rain is forecast in both Palmerston North and Wellington. Rain was also expected to fall over the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, the Hawke's Bay ranges and the central North Island high country, but not to warning levels.

MetService said the watch was for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach "warning levels" in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Western Bay of Plenty from today through to Wednesday and Thursday.

Today's forecast

•Whangarei: Showers develop, chance heavy evening rain. 25C

•Auckland: Rain developing in afternoon, chance heavy. 24C

•Tauranga: Evening rain, chance heavy. 24C

•Wellington: Afternoon southerly change brings rain. 21C

•Christchurch: Showers, then fine. 17C

- NZ Herald