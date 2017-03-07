16 taken to hospital and school evacuated after chemical spill

By Victoria White - Hawkes Bay Today

A chemical spill resulted in16 people being taken to hospital and the evacuation of a Hastings school yesterday.

Fire crews from Hastings and Napier were called to Camberley School in Hastings about 10am after reports of a chemical spill, with a "toxic smell" detected in the school buildings.

By 11am students had gathered in the hall, and parents were advised to collect their children as a "precautionary measure".

Principal Tamla Smith said the spill was believed to have come from an "old-fashioned" mercury thermometer housed in the science area which broke on Friday afternoon.

While the parts of the thermometer had been cleaned up, the mercury soaked into the carpet. With temperatures hovering just under 30C this weekend, by the time the classrooms were opened up yesterday it was believed the mercury had vaporised.

According to the Ministry of Health, a thermometer contains between 0.5 and 3g of mercury - less than 1 quarter of a teaspoon.

While liquid mercury is not readily absorbed through skin, it does vaporise at room temperature and inhalation of this airborne vapour can be harmful. Symptoms of exposure to the neurotoxin include tremors, insomnia, neuromuscular changes, and headaches.

Ms Smith said the school was advised to send students home in case the wind spread the toxicants across the school.

For the rest of the afternoon, fire crews and a hazardous materials team worked to decontaminate the affected classroom.

Fire Service assistant area commander Nigel Hall told Hawke's Bay Today when the students came back to school yesterday, the mercury had probably reacted with solvents in the carpet, and created fumes causing the teachers and pupils to feel unwell.

A number were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital yesterday as a precaution, with some complaining of respiratory problems.

Initially, Mr Hall said seven students and two teachers were taken to hospital for observation.

This rose to nine, and by 2pm a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said 16 people had been checked by the hospital's emergency department - 13 children, two teachers, and a parent.

No one was admitted to hospital.

Camberley School would be open today, Ms Smith said, with the two affected classes housed in spare classrooms.

Yesterday fire crews removed the affected carpet and ventilated the affected classroom.

A test conducted yesterday afternoon by the Fire Service showed no contaminants, but Ms Smith said they would not be using the affected classroom until another clear test was received today.

She was unsure how much the incident might cost the school, although replacing all the carpet tiles would be covered by insurance. ​