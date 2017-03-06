5:17pm Mon 6 March
Waikato farmer who died in tragic accident was 'doing what he loved'

Douglas Russell Brown died after an accident with farming equipment on Plantation Rd in Rangiriri, Waikato. Photo/GoogleEarth

A much loved father who died in a "tragic farm accident doing what he loved" has been named.

Douglas Russell Brown, 60, of Waikato was killed last Wednesday in an accident with farming equipment on Plantation Rd, Rangiriri.

In a death notice published in the Weekend Herald, Brown was described as an "inseparable, kindred spirit and soulmate" and "dearly loved father".

"[Doug] died as a result of a tragic farm accident doing what he loved. Your achievements amazed and inspired us all," the notice read.

"Your smiling face and loving kind nature will always be remembered."

WorkSafe NZ is investigating and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

- NZ Herald

