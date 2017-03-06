Dome Valley trial: 'I thought they were going to kill me'

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Naked, beaten and bound, the Dome Valley victim lay in a basement as she listened to her captors decide what to do with her body, a court has been told.

And after more than 20 hours holed up, the then 19-year-old was forced into a truck bed and driven out to Dome Valley where one of the defendants tried to break her neck.

The woman told the Auckland High Court she could hear the two "very distinct" voices of women she had considered friends, snickering and laughing as she knelt on the road.

"We're going to end her like this. We're going to f***ing kill her," she overheard them say.

But while the effort, which Wayne Blackett has admitted, was strong enough to "bust" one of her main arteries, the was still alive.

"I thought oh well that's all they're going to do," the woman told the Auckland High Court.

She tried to get to her feet.

"The last thing I remember was a big massive blow to the back of the head."

It has now been established the woman suffered at least seven blows to the head with a hammer which left her in a coma for five days and temporarily paralysed down the right side of her body.

The woman, now 20, is giving evidence during the trial of five people who allegedly kidnapped her twice in April and May, sexually violated her with various weapons, and tasered and assaulted her.

Julie-Ann Torrance, Cameron Hakeke, Nicola Jones, Michelle Blom, and Blackett are all charged with varying roles.

Before the May 9 attack, the woman was allegedly abducted from K Rd by Jones, Torrance, Blom and another woman, Jaclyn Keates, who is not on trial because she pleaded guilty.

The woman said the women punched in the head and somewhere along Great North Rd, they forced her into the boot.

The woman said after she thought "this time they're going to kill me" so rubbed some of the blood coming from her nose in different parts of the boot for the police to find.

When they got to Blom's house further along the same road, she was forced into the basement and a tarpaulin was laid out on the ground.

She was told to place her left hand on the ground, then Keates stomped on it breaking two of her fingers.

"It didn't hurt very much but I think it was probably because of the adrenaline that was pumping through me."

The woman said she was told to strip naked and bend over before she was hit about five times with a weapon later established to be a cricket stump.

"It was excruciating. It was hard enough to literally sting."

She was then allegedly sexually violated.

Afterwards, Jones allegedly bound her wrists, knees and ankles with cable ties and she was left in the basement for about 20 hours with two bathroom breaks.

At one point Jones gave her some toast but no fluids, the woman said.

"When she brought it down to me, it was only two pieces, but I was still grateful for it."

As she lay there, she heard Keates leave and a man, Blackett, arrive. The woman said they were scared the police would find out what they'd done.

"I heard a man's voice say: Don't worry, we'll do it properly the police will never find the body."

When she heard that, she "started crapping" herself.

"I thought they were going to kill me."

Before she was taken out to Dome Valley, she was dressed in overalls and Jones allegedly put a balaclava backwards on the woman so she couldn't see.

"The whole time I was just thinking, 'Just go with the flow. Do whatever they tell you to'. Because that's the kind of person I am, I'll do anything and everything to avoid confrontation."

When they got to Dome Valley, she was taken out of the tray and that's where the person with "big hands" - the man - tried to break her neck before she was knocked out.

The trial continues.

THE CHARGES

Nicola Monique Jones, 29, of Tauranga:

Attempted murder, sexual violation, injuring with intent, assault with a Taser, threatening to kill.

Julie-Ann Torrance, 42, of Henderson:

Attempted murder, sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with a Taser, assault with scissors, injuring with intent.

Wayne Edward Blackett, 39, of Manurewa:

Sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with scissors.

Michelle Blom, 30, of Glen Eden:

Kidnapping, sexual violation, assault with a cricket bat, assault with scissors, injuring with intent.

Cameron Te Hau Kareti Hakeke, 34, Green Bay:

Kidnapping, assault with a Taser, assault with scissors, robbing victim of a car, iPad, phone and other items.

