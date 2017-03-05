Investigation into bus driver urinating in street

Auckland Transport is investigating claims of a bus driver pulling up a bus on yellow lines in an Onehunga street, hanging out the back door and urinating on a painted mural.

In a posting on social media, Bryce Glover claimed he had witnessed the incident twice.

"A female pedestrian was forced to walk around on the road as I'm sure you can appreciate she got a bit of a fright with what she saw.

"When confronted, he simply smirked and drove off. There are toilets (or at least bushes) 150m away right by the Onehunga Depot," Glover said on his Facebook page.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the council agency has just been told about the posting.

"This is totally unacceptable. We have contacted the operator to try to track down the driver," the spokesman said.

- NZ Herald