Bernard Orsman
Bernard Orsman is Super City reporter for the NZ Herald.

Investigation into bus driver urinating in street

A post on social media claims the driver urinated on the mural. Photo / Bryce Glover
Auckland Transport is investigating claims of a bus driver pulling up a bus on yellow lines in an Onehunga street, hanging out the back door and urinating on a painted mural.

In a posting on social media, Bryce Glover claimed he had witnessed the incident twice.

"A female pedestrian was forced to walk around on the road as I'm sure you can appreciate she got a bit of a fright with what she saw.

A bus driver pulled up next to a wall in Onehunga and urinated on a mural. Photo / Bryce Glover
"When confronted, he simply smirked and drove off. There are toilets (or at least bushes) 150m away right by the Onehunga Depot," Glover said on his Facebook page.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the council agency has just been told about the posting.

"This is totally unacceptable. We have contacted the operator to try to track down the driver," the spokesman said.

- NZ Herald

