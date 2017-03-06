10:00am Mon 6 March
Children's Commissioner wants to lower voting age to 16 in New Zealand

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft says we should consider changing the voting age to 16. Photo / Richard Robinson
We should consider changing the voting age to 16, says Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

It's thought lowering the voting age could help with voter engagement.

The age was permanently changed to 16 in Scotland, after 75 per cent of 16- and 17-year-olds turned out to vote in their referendum to leave the United Kingdom.

UK Electoral Reform Society chief executive Katie Ghose said 16- and 17-year-olds were voting in larger numbers than 18- to 24-year-olds.

If you voted early and got the voting habit for life, you were more likely to carry on voting, she said.

- NZ Herald

