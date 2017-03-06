Shocking morning on NZ's roads after three killed in crashes

Two people have died following a crash between a car and truck on State Highway 4 near National Park this morning.

The crash has closed State Highway 4 from the Tongariro National Park to Raethi, between State Highway 49 and State Highway 47.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and truck, police say.

Another person has been killed after a car crashed into a tree just before 7.30am at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Hurunui Bluff Rd.

Police and emergency services are attending to the fatal crash in the Hurunui District.

"The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating and for that reason the road has been closed," police said.

Diversions are being put in place, and police said there could be delays.

