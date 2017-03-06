Shark onesie worn in Canterbury service station heist

A pair of robbers - one disguised in a shark onesie - has held up a petrol station in Canterbury early this morning.

Police say two men threatened staff with a hammer and a knife at the Rolleston BP on Main South Rd at about 2.20am.

Both had concealed their identities to carry out the early morning heist.

"They were on foot and wearing disguises. One was dressed in a shark onesie," said a police spokesman.

The second man was in a hoodie.

He said the pair then proceeded to stuff a bag with lollies before fleeing on foot.

The spokesman said the incident was traumatic for the two staff who took refuge in a room at the station.

Police were now examining CCTV footage to identify the heavily disguised pair.

The shaken staff were being supported by Victim Support and station management.

