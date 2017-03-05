Six injured in crash blocking Desert Road

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Four rescue helicopters have rushed to the scene of a two car crash on the Desert Road that has blocked State Highway 1.

Six people needed medical help after the cars collided around 3pm, 5km north of the Tree Trunk Gorge Rd intersection.

Two people are in a serious condition.

Four others have mild to moderate injuries.

Emergency services were soon at the scene, including four rescue helicopters, three ambulances, and a first response unit.

Police are advising motorists to take alternate routes.

The road is blocked in both directions and traffic is being diverted.

A diversion is in place north of the crash, at the intersection of SH1 and SH46, Rangipo.

South of the crash, a diversion is in place at the intersection of SH1 and SH49 at Waiouru.

Eye witnesses have taken to social media to praise the quick response from other motorists.

Kiriana Eparaima-Hautapu said it was "amazing" to see off-duty doctors and nurses leap into action, taking charge of the scene while waiting for the ambulances to arrive.

Kylie Brooks tweeted that Desert Road southbound was "incredibly backed up".

She saw three fire engines racing past as she sat in her car.

Brooks was then directed to the diversion by emergency personnel, who warned there would be a two or three hour delay for her journey.

NZTA estimates the diversions will add 40 minutes extra to travel times.

- NZ Herald