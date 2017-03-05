11:48am Sun 5 March
Arrested man flees hospital in blue gown

Anyone with information about Piripi Springhall is asked to contact police. Photo / Supplied via Police
Police are on the hunt for a hospital gown-wearing man who did a runner while receiving medical treatment after his arrest.

Piripi Springhall was arrested on yesterday and police took him to Waikato Hospital for treatment for a medical condition.

While at the hospital, Springhall took off.

"He was in handcuffs and a blue hospital gown," a police spokesperson said.

Springhall is described as a male Maori of solid build and approximately 176cm tall.

He has a number one shaved hair cut.

Anyone who sees Springhall or knows where he is should phone 111 immediately.

- NZ Herald

