Arrested man flees hospital in blue gown

Police are on the hunt for a hospital gown-wearing man who did a runner while receiving medical treatment after his arrest.

Piripi Springhall was arrested on yesterday and police took him to Waikato Hospital for treatment for a medical condition.

While at the hospital, Springhall took off.

"He was in handcuffs and a blue hospital gown," a police spokesperson said.

Springhall is described as a male Maori of solid build and approximately 176cm tall.

He has a number one shaved hair cut.

Anyone who sees Springhall or knows where he is should phone 111 immediately.

