K'Road party goers urged to be vigilant tonight as probe into horror attack rolls on

Auckland party goers are urged to watch out for themselves and each other near late night hotspot Karangahape Rd, as a police investigation into a horror bashing continues.

Police are still sifting through CCTV footage from the area after a 23-year-old woman suffered a vicious assault last weekend.

She was found 25km away, partially clothed at a West Auckland quarry, where she woke up to a man standing over her with a baseball bat.

The woman was last seen at a Mobil service station on Ponsonby Rd last Saturday night and does not recall anything from the Pride Parade she attended in Ponsonby earlier that day.

Bars and clubs in the Karangahape Rd area are urging locals to keep their wits about them - for the safety of themselves and others.

The Facebook page of Karangahape Rd venue, Neck of the Woods, posted a Herald article his week to reinforce how people can stay safe as the police probe continues.

"We're sharing this article in the hope that some of you saw something on Saturday night and have information for the police; but also because we as a K'Rd/Ponsonby community need to do better," the post said.

"If you see someone in a vulnerable situation, stop and find out if they're ok. Those two blocks that join K'Rd and Ponsonby Rd are a lot darker and quieter than the rest of the neighbourhood, and until something is done to make them safer, we need to look out for each other.

"Reminder that we're open till 4am Friday and Saturday, so if you're ever in a situation where you don't feel safe, please come speak to our friendly security team."

Calling for a united effort, nearby Whammy Bar followed suit.

"Our neighbours Neck of the Woods raise some really important points. Whammy Bar/Backroom and The Wine Cellar are also open until late most nights, our staff and security are friendly and approachable so please, if you are feeling unsafe or see something that is troubling you please don't hesitate to come and talk to us. Look after yourself and out for each other," staff posted on Facebook.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald today that the level of police presence in the Karangahape Road area will be "as usual" tonight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said the police investigation won't stop for the weekend.



"Enquiries are continuing into the serious assault against a woman in Riverhead early last Sunday morning," Libby said. "The investigation team will continue their work this weekend, as efforts to build a timeline of the victims movement's continue.



"The CCTV review phase is ongoing and officers are reviewing many hours of footage from across Auckland, in particular the Karangahape and Ponsonby Road areas."

Libby said the toll-free number (0800 605 506) they have set up remains open and are still seeking information.



"The 0800 number continues to receive calls from members of the public with information that the enquiry team are following up on," she said.



"We are still seeking any information about the silver/grey car seen on CCTV, entering and leaving the Riverhead quarry."



So far, police have identified and spoken to a man seen on CCTV footage talking to the victim. He told them he walked with her from the Mobil petrol station on the corner of Karangahape Rd and Ponsonby Rd to a bar further down Karangahape Rd, near Pitt St.

Police have now spoken to several of the victim's associates, who have confirmed seeing her outside a bar on K'Rd, about midnight.

Libby said enquiries to establish the victim's exact movements on the night continue.

"We are now concentrating our investigation on the last sighting of the victim in K'Rd, near Pitt St. The victim does not recall a significant period of time between being with her friends in Ponsonby, until the time she woke up in the quarry to find she was being assaulted," she said.

"We are continuing to build a timeline of where she has been and what happened between midnight and 2am, when she has woken up in Riverhead."

The 23-year-old woman had been at the Pride Parade on Saturday night.

She was seen speaking to the man in the footage outside the Mobil about 10.20pm and doesn't remember anything until she woke up beaten and battered about 1.45am on Sunday with a man standing over her holding a baseball bat.

She managed to escape and call police. He said "a large CCTV investigative phase" was continuing, and detectives were reviewing footage from businesses in the area.

"The victim has suffered a terrible ordeal and is now recovering with family members. We are doing everything we can to support her," Libby said.

Police have also sought photographs from organisers of the Pride Parade taken around K'Rd between 10pm last Saturday and 2:30am Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to police through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

