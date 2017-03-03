10:30am Sat 4 March
Helicopter distress beacon activated near Otira, Southern Alps

The distress signal was activated near the Arthur's Pass township of Otira. Photo / Google Maps
Two men are lucky to be alive after they emergency landed a helicopter in rough terrain on the Southern Alps.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand received a distress beacon alert at 8.18am this morning.

Maritime NZ spokesman Mark Dittmer said the beacon alert was set off 13km north east of Otira in Graf Creek.

He said the helicopter had lost power but the pilot had managed to land safely.

"They're extremely lucky they have landed the helicopter and survived the incident.

"They landed in a really rough area."

The chopper was from Alpine Springs Helicopters based in Hanmer Springs.

"The company will now make an effort to get the helicopter out of the hills", Dittmer said.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed they received an alert around 8.30am from an area North West of the Crawford Range.

- NZ Herald

