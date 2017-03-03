8:56pm Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Emergency services free trapped driver after onion truck rolls in Pukekohe, leaking diesel

Emergency services have freed the driver of a rolled onion truck that was trapped and initially thought to be critically injured, Northern fire service spokesman Scott Osmond said. Photo / 123RF
Emergency services have freed the driver of a rolled onion truck that was trapped and initially thought to be critically injured, Northern fire service spokesman Scott Osmond said. Photo / 123RF

A trapped driver has been freed after a truck and trailer carrying onions rolled into a ditch on Attewell Rd in Pukekohe.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Burrow Rd and Upper Queen St, about 7.20pm.

The driver of the truck was trapped and initially thought to be critically injured, Northern fire service spokesman Scott Osmond said.

However, Osmond later said when emergency crews freed the driver he was found to be in a "moderate condition".

A police spokesman said the "truck is on its roof and it's leaking diesel".

Emergency crews have since left the scene.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 03 Mar 2017 20:56:48 Processing Time: 18ms