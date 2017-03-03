Defendant threatens police in court

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A man who spent nearly a month evading police made threats against them at his first court appearance today.

Shawn Harding appeared in Hastings District Court this afternoon. The 40-year-old was arrested yesterday after being the subject of police searches since late January.

A rough-looking Harding was told he was facing "a raft of charges". He was remanded in custody until March 22.

He said the proposed date "would not work for me" and asked it be held the next day - March 23 - which would be better as it was his birthday.

"I could have my kids there, I could see my kids."

During his appearance Harding - who was representing himself - questioned what his charges were.

The presiding justice of the peace - who later asked Hawke's Bay Today not to be named- told Harding he was facing a number of outstanding matters, as well as new charges related to burglary, not living within the standards of his release, and protection order breaches.

As Harding was taken from the dock after his appearance, he said if a certain person was not released from prison, "I'm going to kill a cop everyday".

Harding was arrested yesterday afternoon after being spotted by an off duty police officer in Napier.

Earlier that day the armed offenders squad was called to a Te Awa Ave property in search of him, but a police spokesperson said there had been no sign of him there.

Yesterday's search was the latest in a series carried out by police in pursuit of Harding - in late January another AOS callout was sparked when he reportedly barricaded himself in a Napier house.

The owners of the Tamatea property in question said this "destroyed" their property, forcing them to move into a motel. The owners said they had assured police no one was inside.

There had been concerns that members of the public had been assisting in keeping Harding out of sight.