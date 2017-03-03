2:36pm Fri 3 March
Labour Party candidates told to clean up their social media including drinking pics or criticism of the party

By Isaac Davison

A directive by Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton urging candidates to clean up their social media profiles was accidently sent to the media. Photo / 123RF
Labour Party candidates have been urged to clean up their social media profiles by removing potentially embarrassing pictures or comments about the party.

The directive by Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton was accidentally sent by text message to a Newstalk ZB reporter.

It asks Labour candidates to check for any old social media posts which could "embarrass you or the Party" - even if they were taken before the person joined Labour.


Warning that Labour's opponents were searching through candidates' pages, Kirton said: "Your social media accounts should present you as a professional and in touch person.

"Images of you drinking, making inappropriate gestures etc etc should be deleted."

It also says any criticisms of Labour policy, current or former leaders "will come back to haunt you and us".

Kirton has not responded to a request for comment.

- NZ Herald

