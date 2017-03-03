Summer is not ready to go just yet: a fine weekend is on the way

Autumn has officially begun, but summery weather is set to continue this weekend with mainly warm and sunny days across the country.

Today sunny spells will break through morning cloud delivering a beautiful day to most of the North Island and temperatures in the mid-20s.

There are chances of patchy drizzle around the East Cape and Northland.

A front moving up the South Island will bring rain in the west and south, but this will weaken and turn to scattered showers and cloud as it moves north.

Cantabrians are in for a scorcher of a day with temperatures expected to reach 28C.

And with the sun set to come out to play this weekend it is the perfect time to throw on your togs and go to the beach. Niwa said sea temperatures have warmed dramatically to between 20C and 22C around the upper North Island.

Thinking of hitting the this weekend? Sea-surface temps have warmed dramatically in recent weeks, now 20-22° around upper North Island pic.twitter.com/2thmgigX1R — Niwa Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 2, 2017

The weather will be mostly fine on Saturday in Northland, Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty.

It's also good news for cricket and coffee fans in Auckland as the Black Caps take on South Africa at Eden Park and the finest lattes are up for sampling at the Coffee Festival on Saturday, when showers promise to hold off until the evening.

Sunday is mostly sunny again, apart from on and off cloud in the west of both islands.

Whangarei

Today: High 26C, low 14C

Saturday: High 25C, low 16C

Sunday: High 25C, low 15C

Auckland

Today: High 23C, low 16C

Saturday: High 24C, low 17C

Sunday: High 22C, low 16C

Tauranga

Today: High 26C, low 15C

Saturday: High 26C, low 14C

Sunday: High 25C, low 15C

Wellington

Today: High 20C, low 15C

Saturday: High 21C, low 14C

Sunday: High 21C, low 14C

Christchurch

Today: High 28C, low 12C

Saturday: High 22C, low 10C

Sunday: High 25C, low 11C

- NZ Herald