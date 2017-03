Eastern regions of the North Island have been rocked awake by a moderate quake this morning.

The magnitude 4.5 tremor, was 30km south of Wairoa.

It struck at 5.53am.

M4.9 quake causing moderate shaking near Wairoa https://t.co/L7fo18VYCp — geonet (@geonet_above4) March 2, 2017

Hundreds of people across Hawke's Bay and the East Coast have reported feeling it.

It was initially recorded as magnitude 4.9 but revised down to 4.5.

- NZ Herald