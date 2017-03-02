Horror quarry bashing: Man in CCTV footage identified

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police have identified a man seen on CCTV footage talking to a woman who was later found 25km away, partially clothed at a west Auckland quarry.

Police said the man was cooperative and had spoken at length with them.

He told them he walked with the victim from the Mobil petrol station on the corner of Karangahape Rd and Ponsonby Rd to a bar further down Karangahape Road, near Pitt Street.

Police have now spoken to several of the victim's associates, who have confirmed seeing her outside a bar on the Road, at around midnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said enquiries to establish her exact movements on the night were continuing.

"We are now concentrating our investigation on the last sighting of the victim in K Road, near Pitt Street. The victim does not recall a significant period of time between being with her friends in Ponsonby, until the time she woke up in the quarry to find she was being assaulted.

"We are continuing to build a timeline of where she has been and what happened between midnight and 2am, when she has woken up in Riverhead."

He said "a large CCTV investigative phase" was continuing, with detectives reviewing any available footage from businesses in the area.

"The victim has suffered a terrible ordeal and is now recovering with family members, we are doing everything we can to support her," Libby said.

Police are still seeking to identify and locate the car seen entering and leaving the Riverhead quarry, which is very similar to a 2008 Ford Mondeo.

"The CCTV footage of the car shows it as a silver/grey colour," Libby said.

"We need to be mindful though that the footage is taken at night, and the colour may not be silver or grey, it could be darker."

Police are continuing to receive several pieces of information from members of the public and the information continues to be worked through.

Anyone with information is asked to call the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

