11:56am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Major power cut hits Christchurch, more than 50,000 without power and traffic signals

Christchurch has been hit by a major power cut. photo / 123rf.com
Christchurch has been hit by a major power cut. photo / 123rf.com

Tens of thousands of people are without power in Christchurch.

Traffic has been thrown into chaos with about 35 sets of traffic lights are not working across the city.

Orion spokeswoman Linda McGregor said more than 50,000 customers were affected because of a probelm with a Transpower transmission line supplying the city from Twizel.

Power went out at 11.29am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted that a major power outage has stopped traffic lights working this morning.

Motorists are being advised to follow the give way rules and take care using intersections.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 02 Mar 2017 11:57:12 Processing Time: 22ms