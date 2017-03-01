11:20am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police trying to identify man found dead at Mangawhai

A member of the public found a body at the Mangawhai Domain this morning.
A member of the public found a body at the Mangawhai Domain this morning.

Police are trying to identify a man found dead in the Mangawhai Domain.

Police were called about 7.30am after a member of the public found the body.

The death is not considered suspicious and will be referred to the coroner but police are having difficulty identifying the man.

He is in his 20s, Caucasian, of solid build, about 175cm tall, has short dark brown hair, stubble and a goatie.

He was wearing a silver ring on each thumb and a gold bracelet on his right wrist.

He was wearing distinctive red, white and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellsford Police on (09) 423 8228.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Mar 2017 11:21:03 Processing Time: 12ms