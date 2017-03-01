Police trying to identify man found dead at Mangawhai

Police are trying to identify a man found dead in the Mangawhai Domain.

Police were called about 7.30am after a member of the public found the body.

The death is not considered suspicious and will be referred to the coroner but police are having difficulty identifying the man.

He is in his 20s, Caucasian, of solid build, about 175cm tall, has short dark brown hair, stubble and a goatie.

He was wearing a silver ring on each thumb and a gold bracelet on his right wrist.

He was wearing distinctive red, white and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellsford Police on (09) 423 8228.

- NZ Herald