Auckland businessman went 'ballistic' with tyre iron in road rage incident

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The former owner of an upmarket cafe went "ballistic" in a road rage attack and assaulted a man with a tyre iron, a court has heard.

Edison Zajmi, 39, has admitted a charge of assault with a blunt instrument and is having a disputed facts hearing at Auckland District Court this morning.

The facts need to be agreed before Zajmi can be sentenced.

The former owner of the popular ohSo cafe in leafy Grey Lynn was driving in Remuera on July 17, 2015, when he believed another driver cut him off. The situation escalated and came to blows.

The man in the other car, Darren Ellson, said his girlfriend at the time had been treated at the hospital for heart palpitations and was walking home.

He pulled over in his BMW 1 series to the side of the T3 lane on Remuera Rd to pick her up then moved back into the normal lane.

Ellson told the court the car behind him started tooting and came up close behind him while they were stopped at a red light.

"I look in the rear mirror and he's going absolutely ballistic."

It appeared he was yelling very loudly by the man's facial expressions, he said.



Ellson continued on when the light turned green, but Zajmi drove up beside them in the T3 lane to their left.

"He then was very angry and irate and he was looking into our vehicle and again screaming and yelling and just going quite ballistic really."

Ellson said he became concerned the situation would become dangerous so accelerated in front of Zajmi and stopped in front of him in the T3 lane.

He got out of his car, as did his girlfriend who started walking away, and went to Zajmi's car about 10m away. He could hear him yelling.

Ellson said he could see something in his hand so turned to go back to the curb.

"All of a sudden then there was a barrage of swings with the tyre iron to my head. I know at one point I turned away and that's when the attack was launched - when I wasn't directly in eye contact with him."

He could recall at least four blows - one to his head, chin and a few to his back, he said.

Ellson said he then took off his jacket and raised his fists before Zajmi punched him "square in the face".

The cafe owner's lawyer, Jeremy Bioletti, asked Ellson whether his then girlfriend told him he was driving dangerously when he pulled in front of Zajmi but he couldn't recall that.

Ellson also denied that he approached Zajmi saying: "Hit me. Are you a man? Hit me."

He also didn't remember whether Zajmi said that he didn't want a fight because his son was in the car.

"It was a frenzied attack and it was multiple blows and the only reason it stopped was because it fell out of his hand with the force of the blows."

The hearing continues.

- NZ Herald