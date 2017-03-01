Armed police called out in Napier

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Armed police swooped on a house in Te Awa Ave in Napier this morning after receiving a report that wanted man Shawn Harding may have been staying there.

Harding has been on the run from police since late January.

He has a history of violence and firearm use and a police spokesperson said he was considered "armed and dangerous".

Forty-year-old Harding has warrants out for driving related offences.

Police said they had information that Harding was still in Hawke's Bay and as a result of information received went to the Te Awa Ave house just after 8am.

A warrant search was carried out but there was no sign of him.

"Armed Offenders Squad were involved due to the threat he poses," the spokesperson said.

"He is somewhere in Napier and Hastings and we are working to flush him out."

Officers also stopped and checked several cars driving through the area.

The search was the latest in a series carried out by police in pursuit of Harding, and Senior Sergeant Nick Dobson said there were concerns that members of the public may be assisting in keeping him out of sight.

He said police believed acquaintances of Harding were providing him with somewhere to stay and warned that anyone found doing so would be charged.

Mr Dobson said Harding should not be approached or confronted and that anyone knowing his whereabouts should call 111.

Information can also be left anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.