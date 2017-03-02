Suspected meth lab blaze guts Mangakino bach rental

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Kiwi couple have returned to total destruction after a suspected meth lab fire left their holiday home near Taupo in ashes.

Kim Sullivan and her husband rented their house, on a quiet dead-end street overlooking Lake Mangakino, for a week on accommodation website Bookabach, Fairfax reported.

The guests provided references and paid up front, for two people to stay at the lakeside property.

However, early Monday morning the three-bedroom bach on Rimu St went up in smoke, the blaze so intense that it gutted the house and threatened nearby homes.

"I have seen for myself the devastation, I went back yesterday and it was like a bad dream," Sullivan told Fairfax.

It was understood that equipment used to make methamphetamine was discovered at the property.

"We are quite shocked actually, you rent out your house assuming people are there for a holiday and to have a good time - it's quite devastating to know that bad things can happen," Sullivan said.

Taupo Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw told Fairfax the fire was "highly suspicious", but further evidence needed to be tested by ESR and investigations were ongoing.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Mangakino house fire Watch: Livestream of Port Hills fire Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils

As four fire crews rushed to the house on Monday, there were fears that two people were inside the burning bach, but the property was unoccupied.

Sullivan has not heard from the renters since.

"The people had rented through Bookabach before and they had some good feedback, we always look at people's feedback when it's a new person and they had two items of positive feedback on there," she said.

"We actually had more people booked to move in on Thursday, obviously they are not going to be staying there."

Bookabach general manager Peter Miles told Fairfax there had been one other case where a Northland property listed on the website was suspected to have been used as a meth lab.

He recommended providers vet guests beforehand, by calling them and by checking out their social media profiles.

Fire investigator Jon Rewi said investigations have found the fire started in the kitchen area, and was likely deliberately lit.

He also noted evidence of a substance that had caused the fire to spread more rapidly.

Rewi said any fire involving a drug lab posed many health risks.

"They can be quite violent especially given the chemicals still in there, it's like blowing up several drums of petrol in your house.

"All of our clothes have been decontaminated, we have had to wear respirators, even today as we are cleaning it out we will have to wear protective masks."

- NZ Herald