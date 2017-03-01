Team rescue effort saves two troubled boaties

By Sam Hurley

Two boaties have been rescued overnigt after having motor difficulties off Wellington's south coast.

The men had a lucky escape, according to police, after an emergency response involving the police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard and Airport Marine Rescue, in "rough conditions".



A man spotted the pair having motor difficulties with their 8.5ft dinghy about 5.40pm tonight, and called police.



They were drifting approximately 100 metres from the shore at Red Rocks.



However, connection with the caller was lost and police were unable to obtain and exact location for the stranded boaties.



The Police Martime Unit were unable to locate the pair during an initial search from Sinclair Head to Owhiro Bay.

"By this stage we were really concerned for their safety, there was a very strong offshore wind making conditions challenging and there was a real possibility that they may have capsized," Sergeant Richard Kennedy, Police Maritime Unit Supervisor, said.

Kennedy said the pair, in their boat, were blown towards the outer most rocks at Sinclair Head approximately 300 metres from the mainland.

"They managed to scramble up the rocks and drag their dinghy up with them."

​Kennedy said​ one of the men had a cell phone in a plastic bag which stayed dry.

By about 6.40pm the Police Maritime Unit sighted the pair standing on the rocks at Sinclair Head.

"It was too dangerous to rescue the men by boat, so police directed the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to their location," Kennedy said.

"Despite the trying conditions, within half an hour both of the men had been winched off the rocks to safety in a fantastic effort from the rescue helicopter crew."

The two men were cold and wet but received no injuries.

"This was a great result and the men were incredibly lucky they made it onto the rocks as finding them in the water could have been extremely difficult in rough conditions," Kennedy said.

He added the the men were also equipped with lifejackets and were wearing them.

- NZ Herald