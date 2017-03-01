Five Rebels gang members arrested in Auckland and Christchurch after lengthy investigation

Police in Christchurch and Auckland have arrested and charged five Rebels motorcycle gang members following a 10-month investigation.



The men were charged with more than 25 charges between them, which vary from participation in an organised crime group, possession for supply of methamphetamine, to cannabis and firearms charges.

Multiple firearms were recovered during the course of the investigation by the Canterbury Organised Crime Unit and Offender Prevention Team, along with quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.



During the investigation the gang vacated the gang pad, situated near a local school, after police interventions forced the gang out.



"The arrests today send a clear message to the Rebels from Police that we will not tolerate their criminal behaviour in Canterbury," Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart said.



"The type of social harm caused by these organisations cannot be underestimated and Police will continue work to disrupt and dismantle their criminal activities.



"The supply of drugs is a major driver of other crimes such as burglary, assault and theft by people who are trying to finance their drug use."



He said police are witnessing people resort to violent crimes to finance drug use.

"Where we can, we do make referrals to other agencies to assist families exposed to drug abuse and family harm."

The men will appear in Christchurch and Auckland District Courts tomorrow.

- NZ Herald