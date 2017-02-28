Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in Nelson last night

Police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a young woman in Nelson last night.

The 27-year-old woman was walking home at 10.30pm when she was dragged into a car on Muritai St in the suburb of Tahunanui.

Detective Sergeant Alexander Bruning said three men approached the woman asking if she wanted a lift.

When she declined one of the men got out of the car and tried to drag her into the vehicle.

Bruning said she managed to evade him and run home where she raised the alarm.

The car at the centre of the attempted abduction is described as an early-2000s model white Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Police are speaking to the woman today and are completing a scene examination.

The man who tried to snatch the woman is described as a tall, solidly built Maori in his late 30s.

Anyone in the area when the attempted snatch took place or has information about it was asked to come forward.

The attack comes just days after an Auckland woman in her 20s disappeared from outside a busy central Auckland petrol station and ended up in a West Auckland quarry, bashed and with no memory of what happened.

Police investigating the horrific attack have released security camera footage of a man last seen with her in Ponsonby and a car they believe she was taken to the remote quarry in.

- NZ Herald