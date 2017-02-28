11:13am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Strong 4.8 earthquake hits South Island

The 4.8 magnitude quake struck 20km southwest of Cheviot at 10.19am. Photo / GeoNet.org.nz
The 4.8 magnitude quake struck 20km southwest of Cheviot at 10.19am. Photo / GeoNet.org.nz

A strong earthquake has been felt by more than 1100 people in the South Island.

The 4.8-magnitude quake has struck north Canterbury.

It was located 20 kilometres south-west of Cheviot at 10.19am, at a depth of 10km.


Reports are coming in that it's been widely felt across the region.

Newstalk ZB caller Chris, says he felt the earthquake it in Christchurch.

He says it felt a like a sharp wobble.

DID YOU FEEL IT? SEND US AN EMAIL

- additional reporting by Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Mar 2017 11:13:39 Processing Time: 43ms