Strong 4.8 earthquake hits South Island

A strong earthquake has been felt by more than 1100 people in the South Island.

The 4.8-magnitude quake has struck north Canterbury.

It was located 20 kilometres south-west of Cheviot at 10.19am, at a depth of 10km.

@NZcivildefence @DavidReiMiller Cheers. #CheviotEarthquake Felt like being at sea in Christchurch. Went on for ages! — Mark Neill (@Neill_MA) November 13, 2016

Reports are coming in that it's been widely felt across the region.

Newstalk ZB caller Chris, says he felt the earthquake it in Christchurch.

He says it felt a like a sharp wobble.

- additional reporting by Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald