Annette King retires from Parliament; Jacinda Ardern likely to become deputy Labour leader

Labour will elect a new deputy leader after Annette King decided to step down and retire from Parliament, leader Andrew Little has announced.

"It's a decision I've made. I've achieved what I've wanted to achieve. I feel I've done my work," King told Newstalk ZB's Leighton Smith this morning.

Andrew Little announced King's retirement this morning and said he would be nominating Jacinda Ardern, newly elected to the Mt Albert seat, as his new deputy when the caucus meets next Tuesday.

"Annette has been a wonderful deputy since I became leader," Little said. "She's tirelessly supported me and I've really appreciated her wise advice, humour and huge experience.



"She's also been an excellent health spokesperson. While I wanted her to stay in that role, I accept her reasons for wanting to retire.

She has been an outstanding servant of the Labour Party and worked hard for a better and fairer New Zealand. She has made a huge contribution in government, opposition and in Rongotai."



King said becoming Minister of Health was the highlight of her political career.

"I really loved that role, probably because I came from a health background."

She said with Paul Eagle confirmed as Rongotai's candidate the timing was right to step down.



"This is a decision I made and I've been working up to it for some time."

She was bowing out of politics with the party renewed and revitalised with fantastic talent in the caucus ranks.



The party had performed well in recent byelections and this boded well for the upcoming general election, she said.



The resignation capped off a fulfilling three decades in Parliament.



"I've had 10 years cabinet experience and many people never get the chance to have any so I've had a really lucky career."

King also supported Ardern to replace her.

"I have been a friend and mentor to her since 2008 and I've watched her grow. She will be a very good deputy. She's ready."

King also praised Little, saying he remained the right person for the top job.

"The more people meet him the more they will see they have a man of substance as prime minister."

Little said Ardern had performed "extremely well" as a list MP and her recent win in the Mt Albert byelection was "further proof that she has what it takes to be my deputy".

Today's announcement comes after speculation Ardern's showing in the Mt Albert byelection would see her elevated to the deputy position before September's general election.

It follows a week in which King vehemently rejected any suggestion she would be replaced as deputy by Ardern, saying suggestions it should happen were "ageist".

Ardern's victory in the Mt Albert byelection had reignited talk about whether she should replace King as deputy leader because of her Auckland base and high profile and to counter the change in National's leadership team to Bill English and Paula Bennett.

Little said after the byelection there was "no vacancy" for the deputy slot and he wasn't "planning any changes".

King said the decision to stand down was hers alone.

Any move to unseat her against her wishes would upset many in caucus, where King commands a great deal of respect and influence.

Many MPs believed she should remain in the role where she was described as the "glue" that holds caucus together, alternating between being a supportive aunt to a principal reprimanding MPs who go astray.

The deputy role is chosen by a caucus vote but the leader's preference should have sway.

King was initially appointed as an interim deputy for Little to provide experience and a guiding hand as he settled into the role of leader in December 2014.

He had expected to appoint a new deputy when he did a reshuffle in October 2015.

Instead he opted to keep King on until the election. At the time, Little said Ardern told him she did not want the role: "The nature of the deputy's role is there's a lot of back office stuff that has to be done and that's been very important. Jacinda's strength is the outreach and getting out there, especially in Auckland where I need her to be most active."

Ardern said she had not put her hand up because she believed King should remain in the role and her own focus was on trying to win the Auckland Central electorate in this year's general election.

It would have been her third attempt to get the electorate from National's Nikki Kaye, but Ardern's Mt Albert byelection win has taken that out of the equation.

- NZ Herald