American tourist charged over double fatal crash on scenic coastal highway

An American tourist is facing six serious driving charges after two people were killed in a horror crash on the Coastal Highway near Nelson this week.

Police say a 63-year-old man from the United States is facing two charges of careless driving causing death and four charges of careless driving causing injury.

A car towing a caravan and a truck carrying scaffolding collided in the crash, which also involved a four-wheel-drive. Two people were killed and four seriously injured.

A woman who drove past the scene said it was "carnage".

Locals have previously raised concerns about the safety of the Maisey Rd intersection with SH60 where the crash happened on Monday morning.

Local woman Hazel Margaret Gill died at the same intersection in December 2015 and residents lobbied NZTA to add lanes for vehicles turning right into Westdale and Maisey roads from the highway.

Police have named one of the victims as Stephen Anthony Jayes, 41, of Nelson.

The name of the second person who died has yet to be released.

- NZ Herald