Commuter hell: Delays after second crash

Auckland commuters are being warned traffic is starting early today as a crash adds to the motorway mayhem.



It appears "March Madness" has already begun, the NZTA tweeted this morning.





Traffic is starting early today #MarchMadness Check our website for travel times, congestion mapping & web cams: https://t.co/SrsaBVhJNg ^LC pic.twitter.com/NdshukF96b — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 28, 2017

The NZTA's latest "real-time" traffic update says citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway is crawling between Drury and Takanini and is slow between Manukau and Greenlane.

People have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

Matheus Baumgart tweeted to Auckland Transport: "This traffic on Esmond Road is insane. 25 minutes to get to the motorway. Please do something."

This traffic on Esmond Road is insane. 25 minutes to get to the motorway. Please do something @AklTransport pic.twitter.com/TpV2uyWbOm — Matheus Baumgart (@matheusbaumgart) February 28, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Your Views: Readers' Letters Shelley Bridgeman: Proof sexism is alive and well in New Zealand

A truck breakdown at Greenlane has now been cleared and traffic southbound is free-flowing, it says.

The Northwestern Motorway citybound is heavy between Westgate and Royal Rd and also between Patiki Rd and the Southern Link.

A crash on the Albany Highway has delayed southbound traffic, but is now clear of the lanes.

Update: The crash on Albany Hwy is now clear of lanes. There are long delays for southbound traffic. ^LC https://t.co/URGBayBxqN — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 28, 2017

Westbound is free flowing.

On the Southwestern Motorway, northbound traffic is heavy in patches between Puhinui Rd and Massey Rd, and there is a long tail for the Neilson St off ramp.

Southbound traffic is heavy approaching the Neilson St off ramp and between Walmsley Rd and the Airport Link.

It doesn't appear things are any better on public transport, with one passenger noting her carriage is particularly crowded today.

@AklTransport the 8.14am from Glen Innes is totally chocka-and uni classes haven't started yet. Longer trains? #squashed. — Vanessa Bruell (@VanessaBruell) February 28, 2017

Earlier, a van collided with a tree in South Auckland killing one person.

Emergency services attended the crash on Paparata Rd in Bombay.

Paparata Rd remains closed between Totara and Pinnacle Hill Rds. Diversions are in place.

More to come

- NZ Herald