8:47am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Commuter hell: Delays after second crash

It appears the "March Madness" period has already begun. Photo / NZTA
It appears the "March Madness" period has already begun. Photo / NZTA

Auckland commuters are being warned traffic is starting early today as a crash adds to the motorway mayhem.

It appears "March Madness" has already begun, the NZTA tweeted this morning.


The NZTA's latest "real-time" traffic update says citybound traffic on the Southern Motorway is crawling between Drury and Takanini and is slow between Manukau and Greenlane.

ARE YOU A PASSENGER STUCK IN TRAFFIC? EMAIL US

People have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

Matheus Baumgart tweeted to Auckland Transport: "This traffic on Esmond Road is insane. 25 minutes to get to the motorway. Please do something."


Continued below.

Related Content

A truck breakdown at Greenlane has now been cleared and traffic southbound is free-flowing, it says.

The Northwestern Motorway citybound is heavy between Westgate and Royal Rd and also between Patiki Rd and the Southern Link.

A crash on the Albany Highway has delayed southbound traffic, but is now clear of the lanes.


Westbound is free flowing.

On the Southwestern Motorway, northbound traffic is heavy in patches between Puhinui Rd and Massey Rd, and there is a long tail for the Neilson St off ramp.

Southbound traffic is heavy approaching the Neilson St off ramp and between Walmsley Rd and the Airport Link.

It doesn't appear things are any better on public transport, with one passenger noting her carriage is particularly crowded today.


Earlier, a van collided with a tree in South Auckland killing one person.

Emergency services attended the crash on Paparata Rd in Bombay.

Paparata Rd remains closed between Totara and Pinnacle Hill Rds. Diversions are in place.

More to come

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Mar 2017 08:47:22 Processing Time: 18ms