University student cheated twice

By Vaughan Elder

A student caught with handwritten notes twice during the same examination was among 50 disciplined for dishonest practices by the University of Otago last year.

Academic disciplinary reports released to the Otago Daily Times showed 50 students were dealt with for misconduct or cheating last year, a 30% increase on the 35 students the year before.

The vast majority of cases related to plagiarism in essays and other assignments, but some involved students taking notes into exams. Students guilty of plagiarism faced punishments ranging from having to resubmit assignments, losing marks or receiving zero marks.

A health sciences student caught with handwritten notes twice during the same examination received a fail mark for the exam.

In another case, three commerce students each submitted two internal assessments which indicated ``excessive collaboration''.

The students received zero marks for the assignments and were each required to attend a workshop on academic integrity.

Students taking humanities and commerce courses each accounted for 14 cases, followed by the sciences with 12, and health sciences with ten.

- Otago Daily Times