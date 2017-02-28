11:06am Wed 1 March
Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha is the Rotorua Daily Post's head of news

Dead dog among dumped rubbish

Rubbish dumped on a country road south of Rotorua included a dead dog, which has been pixilated. PHOTO/SUPPLIED
A dead dog was among rubbish found dumped on the side of a country road south of Rotorua.

The "disgusting and disrespectful" discovery was made by a Ngakuru farmer this morning who couldn't believe what he saw.

The farmer, who didn't want to be named, said the dead dog and the rubbish, including tarpaulins, beer bottles and a baby's high chair, was dumped on Puaiti Rd.

"It was quite a shock. I own five dogs and for me they are my work mates and help you get the job done. You look after the buggers eh."

The farmer said he posted photos on Facebook hoping someone might recognise the dog so the person responsible could be held accountable.

"I was that angry, I rang the police but they told me to ring the council."

He said he took down his posts because Rotorua Lakes Council was now dealing with it but they had already attracted a lot of comments from outraged members of the public who were upset someone could do that to a dog.

