Caver injured, others stranded in Harwoods Hole, Nelson - reports

A person has reportedly fallen at the Harwoods Hole caves in the Abel Tasman National Park.

Emergency teams are getting to the scene, after being alerted just after 12.15pm.

Other people are reportedly stranded at the bottom of the shaft.

The alarm was raised by a group in the area, police said.

The location of the incident is remote, and a helicopter has been sent to the scene.

The search and rescue operation is being co-ordinated by Tasman Police District.

Cave rescue specialists, the Fire Service and St John Ambulance are also involved.

Communications in the area are not optimum, police said.

The 175m deep hole is the country's deepest vertical shaft, dropping to an underground river that flows into the Gorge Creek and the Takaka River.

Inexperienced or poorly prepared groups getting into trouble have sparked rescue operations in the past, the Department of Conservation said.

It is not considered a suitable place for learners and DoC describes it as "very dangerous".

Those tackling the hole abseil down the shaft then exit through the cave below.

The trip takes at least nine hours for small groups of experienced, well-equipped cavers who are familiar with the rigging.

​Canterbury Caving Group president Yann-Pierre Montelle said he had made the trip through Harwoods Hole three times, and on one of those occasions complications meant he had to reascend the hole after reaching the bottom.

"In terms of danger, Harwoods Hole is in and of itself pretty straightforward, but the problem is that people are going in there and they're ill-equipped. Some of them us techniques from rock climbing in a caving environment."

Montelle said the height of the shaft was one of the most challenging factors to him.

"It's pretty impressive when you're on the top of the hole."

In 2008 three people were rescued from the notorious sinkhole after spending hours trapped in the shaft.

Tom Harvey was rescued after seven hours standing on a tiny rock ledge clinging by his fingertips to two small crevices while his fraying rope held him above a 50m chasm.

"It was the single most terrifying moment of my life,'' he said after his rescue.

"It was kind of weird,'' he said. "I was abseiling and it was all really cool, spectacular caves, everything was going smoothly and I looked down and I just saw threads not rope - the sheath had totally gone from the rope.

"I looked up and there was 3m of sheathless rope.''

In 2004 a group of experienced climbers had to be rescued from Harwoods Hole.

The group included a West Coast alpine guide and three Department of Conservation staff.

- NZ Herald