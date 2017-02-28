NZ taxpayers forked out more than $80,000 for Trump inauguration party

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

New Zealand taxpayers forked out more than $80,000 on a party in Washington, DC, to mark Donald Trump's inauguration.

New Zealand's ambassador to the US, Tim Groser, hosted the glitzy bash on January 17.

Guests at the NZ Embassy's Inauguration Gala included Hollywood actor Jon Voight, father of superstar Angelina Jolie.

The event was also attended by Trump Cabinet nominees, members of Trump's Executive Office such as Chris Liddell and Stephen Bannon, senior Trump advisers Stuart Jolly, Mike Rubino and Alan Cobb, the majority Leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, senators, members of Congress, generals, a sprinkling of very wealthy businesspeople and Republican insiders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) revealed the US$58,247 ($81,079) cost to Fairfax Media, saying the event was hosted because of the embassy's critical role in pursuing New Zealand's interests with the United States.

The party was funded from MFAT's baseline budget. It met standard approval criteria, MFAT said.

"The event was considered as a constituency building activity to position New Zealand's interests effectively with the new US Administration and Congress."

Groser previously told the Herald of the party: "Our professional job is to establish the best possible relationships we can with the incoming administration of the United States.

"And because of the extraordinary nature of the campaign, very few people, I would say even within the United States, let alone the foreign diplomatic community, have really any idea who they are or who is deeply influential in the new administration."

- NZ Herald