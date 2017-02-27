Kiwi man Kieran McDonogh dies while snowboarding in Canada

A Kiwi man has died while on a snowboarding trip in Canada.

The man was not named in local news reports, but Newshub has reported he is 36-year-old Kieran McDonogh, who last lived in Rotorua.

He was found unresponsive on Friday on the back side of Whistler Mountain in Vancouver, Piquenews said.

The ski resort where he was staying, Whistler Blackcomb, told Pique McDonogh had fallen in an out-of-bounds area.

He was found by a member of the public, and ski patrollers performed CPR until two doctors arrived and pronounced him dead.

Messages and tributes have begun to be posted on McDonogh's Facebook page.

"R.I.P. Your last post was a happy one. Take Care Kieran," said one friend.

