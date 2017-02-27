Security footage may hold clues to horror quarry bashing in West Auckland timberyard

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Police have today released security footage of a vehicle seen entering and leaving a Riverhead quarry where a young woman was viciously attacked at the weekend.

The footage shows the car entering a quarry area next to a timber yard on Sawmill Rd, Riverhead at 1.45am.

At 2.01am, the car leaves again, this time at speed.

"We believe it is highly likely that the victim is inside this car and possibly unconscious when the car enters the quarry. We are consulting with automotive experts as to the possible make and model of this car, but we want to hear from anyone who may recognise this vehicle," said Waitemata Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby.

Libby said the victim was still recovering from her ordeal and was speaking with detectives today.

The victim was with friends in Ponsonby before the attack and does not recall anything from the time she was with her friends until the time she woke up in the quarry.

Forensic tests have been taken to determine whether the offender has drugged or stupefied the victim.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify and find the man seen talking to the victim outside the Mobil station on the corner of Ponsonby and K roads earlier in the evening.

Continued below.

Related Content Police hunt for clues to horror quarry bashing in West Auckland timberyard security footage Police investigating after woman wakes in quarry following 'vicious assault' Video Watch: Police release CCTV footage - vehicle of interest in quarry case

Police are also following up on several calls from members of the public.

"This man is still the last person who has spoken to our victim before she has been attacked. This man may well be innocent but equally, we have to work on the strong possibility that this man could also be the man driving that car into the quarry. I am asking the public to consider whether they know anyone who fits the description of this man, who drives a car that looks like this, or someone who has access to a car that looks like this," says Libby.

"No piece of information is too small. We are determined to find the person responsible for this terrible crime and I can reassure everyone that our enquiry team are doing everything we can to identify and locate this offender," says Libby.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the enquiry team on 021 191 4085.

Private messages can also be sent to the Waitemata Police Facebook page.

- NZ Herald