Kiwi mums earn almost $5 an hour less than dads according to statistics

Being a mother has a huge effect on your pay packet according to statistics released today that show Kiwi mums earn almost 20 per cent less than dads.

Statistics New Zealand has revealed that mums earn about $23.40 an hour compared to dads, who earn $28.30 - a difference of almost $5 an hour dubbed the "motherhood penalty".

The pay gap between women and men without dependent children is 5 per cent.

"The difference between the 17 per cent gap in what mothers and fathers earn, and the 5 per cent pay gap between men and women without children, is significant," said Statistics NZ insights manager Stephen Oakley.

However the statistics show that despite the pay gap between mothers and fathers, on average parents do make more than childless men and women.

A dependent child is aged under 15 or under 18 who is not working full-time.

"We found that parents generally get paid more than non-parents," Oakley said.

Mothers with dependent children earn more than $23 an hour on average, almost $1 an hour more than men and $2 an hour more than women without children.

According to international studies mothers may get paid less than fathers because many women spend time caring for children, which interrupts full-time paid work.

Past New Zealand research suggests the effects of having children on a mum's pay rate may reflect breaks from work and reduced work experience.

Overseas research notes there is also potential for employers to discriminate against mothers, either knowingly or not.

- NZ Herald