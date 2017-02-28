'Yoza' - Black Power couple tie the knot, crate bottles in hand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A video of a Black Power gang couple sharing their nuptials has been shared on Facebook and viewed thousands of times across the country.

The North Island couple are pictured sitting on chairs with crate bottles in hand at a residential property while other family and gang members sit round with drinks and the celebrant reads their vows.

However, although it may not be unusual to share a drink on your special day, it's how they exchanged their vows that's creating a storm.

In reply to each of the celebrant's questions the groom responds "yoza", and his bride initially just raises a fist - a common way of greeting each other in the Black Power gang.

The wedding goes without a hitch until the celebrant gets the groom's name wrong. However, all is quickly forgiven.

Masterton celebrant Gaye Blake-Gough said she was "happy and proud" to have been asked to work at the wedding.

"They're a very lovely couple and very much in love and they live in my community in Masterton."

She said her husband, Vincent, sometimes avoided the weddings but he was keen to attend this one.

Blake-Gough, who has been a celebrant since 1998, said there was more to the couple's wedding day but she wanted their approval before speaking any further.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Gang wedding goes viral Your Views: Readers' Letters Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils

Instead she said the ceremony had been "interesting".

"I had considerable contact with the couple beforehand and there's quite a story connected to the couple but I wouldn't say anything before talking with them.

"Unfortunately the day of this particular ceremony there had been a slight hitch and that's why it's possibly appears more interesting. It's complicated.

"I can say, I was very pleased and proud to be chosen to be their celebrant."

She said she had no idea that the service was being videoed but she was excited to see it gaining so much attention.

- NZ Herald