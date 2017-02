A man has died after he was stabbed during a family argument at a South Auckland home.

Police were called to a Robertson Rd, Favona, home at 9.30pm where a person had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but later died during surgery.

Police said family members at the Robertson Rd house were arguing when the victim was attacked with a weapon.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police said they were in the early stages of the investigation.

- NZ Herald