Police investigating after woman wakes in quarry following 'vicious assault'

​A woman has woken in a quarry naked with a man standing over her with a bat, in what police are describing as a "vicious assault".

The woman was last seen in Ponsonby about 10.20pm on Saturday before she woke, beaten and battered, with the man standing over her, four hours later and 25km away in Riverhead, north of Auckland.

The woman managed to phone police about 2.12am and was later found "distressed and injured" by a police officer at a timber yard in Riverhead, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said.

The woman woke in a quarry with a man standing over her with a bat. She had injuries to her head and face, while some of her clothing had been removed.

Libby said the woman was able to flee the man and call 111 from her cellphone but did not know where she was.

During the next hour, the 111 operator was able to keep the woman on the line.

She was later found in the timber yard and given medical aid.

However, the man had disappeared when police searched the area.

"This is a very disturbing, nasty attack on a young woman and we are doing everything we can to find the man responsible" Libby said.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils Watch NZH Local Focus: Homeless flock to warm Napier weather

"The victim has been treated for a number of serious gashes to her head and face. She also has a broken thumb and is extremely traumatised by what has happened to her. This is appalling and I know the public will share our concern that we need to catch this offender as soon as possible."

The woman was seen earlier in the night in Ponsonby, and CCTV footage shows a man speaking to her about 10.20pm near a Mobil service station at the corner of Ponsonby and Karangahape roads.

"This man is seen on CCTV talking to the victim," Libby said.

"He is the last person who has seen her before she has woken up in Riverhead. We need to identify and locate this man as soon as possible. There were lots of people out and about and we want to hear from anyone who was in Ponsonby and recognises this man."

The video shows the man wearing a long-sleeved collared shirt, shorts, and black or navy-coloured Nike sneakers, police said.

Further police inquiries are also underway, including forensic testing from the scene where the woman was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 021 191 4085.

​

"We need public assistance - someone will know who this is. It could be a workmate, flatmate or family member," Libby said.

- NZ Herald