Police search for Chinese tourist who went for a walk but didn't return last week

Police are looking for a female tourist from China who did not return from a walk, and later missed a flight.

Ling Fang Mai has not been seen since she left her Parnell hotel room about 8pm on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old was part of a tour group and told her roommate she was going for a walk.

She did not come back and police were alerted the following evening.

In a press release, police said Ling Fang Mai missed her flight on Friday evening.

"Police have made enquiries with Customs and Immigration and have undertaken cell phone enquiries, but at this point there are no indications as to where Ling Fang may be.

"She has not left the country and her Chinese cellphone is switched off."

- NZ Herald