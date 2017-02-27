4:11pm Mon 27 February
Police name man fatally shot in Porirua as Christopher Wayne Brown

The scene near Mana Esplanade in Porirua where a man was fatallly shot by police on Sunday morning. He has now been named as 44-year-old Christopher Wayne Brown. Photo / Ben Nichols
The man shot by police in Porirua on Sunday morning was 44-year-old Christopher Wayne Brown.

Brown, who is from the wider Porirua area, was shot early on Sunday after approaching a police car brandishing a machete.

He died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Police had been searching for Brown after a domestic dispute call-out.

Acting District Commander for Wellington, Superintendent Steve Kehoe, said police are still investigating the incident.

"As previously indicated, it is one of several investigations under way, including one by the Independent Police Conduct Authority," Kehoe said.

