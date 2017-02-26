Search for three men still missing in New Zealand waters, continues

The search for three men who went missing in separate water incidents over the weekend has resumed today.

A 21-year-old man has been missing at Lake Karapiro since Sunday afternoon.



He was last seen swimming about 50m from the shoreline at Waipuke Landing, south of Cambridge, when he failed to resurface, police said.

A jetski at the scene was initially used to look for the man, but was unsuccessful. Police, the harbourmaster and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have also been involved in the search, which was stood down overnight.

Another man is still missing after he got into difficulty in the water last night at Muriwai beach on Auckland's wild west coast.

Lifeguards and police were searching for him on the water, while a Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was searching from the air last night.

Another man who was with him was rescued by lifeguards.

Meanwhile, also on Muriwai beach, an 18-year-old man was seriously injured when two dirt bikes travelling at approximately 80km/h crashed last night.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, with a pelvic injury and a compound fracture to his arm.

Police have also resumed a shoreline and underwater search this morning for a diver who did not resurface in the Marlborough Sounds on Saturday.

The Police National Dive Squad headed back into the water yesterday to look for the 49-year-old man who has not been seen since he went diving from a boat.

The man was diving north of Stephens Island.

Police said Department of Conservation staff and the police launch from Wellington were assisting in a shoreline search, with help from the Police National Dive Squad.

- NZ Herald