6:28am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Two unaccounted for after house fire in Mangakino

Four fire crews rushed to Mangakino after the alarm was raised on Rimu St at about 4.30am. Photo / Google Maps
Four fire crews rushed to Mangakino after the alarm was raised on Rimu St at about 4.30am. Photo / Google Maps

There are fears for two people after a big house fire north of Taupo.

Four fire crews rushed to Mangakino after the alarm was raised on Rimu St at about 4.30am.

The 100sq m house was fully up in flames when they arrived and the two occupants were unaccounted for.

Fire Service communications centre shift manager Jaron Phillips said the fire had been contained and crews were working on getting inside the home.

Crews assisted from Tokoroa and Taupo to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighbour's garage and sleep out.

A specialist fire investigator has been called in.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 Feb 2017 06:28:31 Processing Time: 99ms