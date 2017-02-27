Two unaccounted for after house fire in Mangakino

There are fears for two people after a big house fire north of Taupo.

Four fire crews rushed to Mangakino after the alarm was raised on Rimu St at about 4.30am.

The 100sq m house was fully up in flames when they arrived and the two occupants were unaccounted for.

Fire Service communications centre shift manager Jaron Phillips said the fire had been contained and crews were working on getting inside the home.

Crews assisted from Tokoroa and Taupo to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighbour's garage and sleep out.

A specialist fire investigator has been called in.

- NZ Herald