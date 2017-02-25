Car smashes into lounge of Hamilton house

A woman had been watching tv in her lounge seconds before a car smashed through the wall of her Hamilton house last night after pulling a U-turn before an alcohol checkpoint.

Robyn Weber, 62, heard sirens blaring and immediately thought to get up from her lounge and head to the back of the house.

The next moment there was a massive bang as the vehicle ploughed through the wall and she fell on her stomach on the hallway floor.

Weber was shaken but escaped injury. Another person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The incident happened next door to another house that was also hit by a car last year.

In the latest incident, police noticed the car do a U-turn near an alcohol checkpoint in Heaphy Tce, Claudelands about 11pm, Senior Sergeant Ray Malcolmson said.

Officers attempted to pursue the car however stopped due to the driver travelling at excessive speed. They later discovered the accident site when they reached the roundabout at Heaphy Tce and Clarkin Rd.

The car also clipped another vehicle on the way down Heaphy Tce, police said.

"The car that was clipped has gone through a fence, before the offending vehicle has come to rest in the lounge room of another property," Malcolmson said.

"A woman sitting inside the lounge was shaken, but fortunately uninjured.

The man whose car was hit wasn't seriously injured, but he was checked out at hospital.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they transported one patient to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition before midnight.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman's house was detained and breath-tested by police.

In May 2016, a driver crashed into the neighbouring Clarkin Rd house when fleeing police in a stolen vehicle near the same roundabout.

The homeowner later died following a heart attack.

