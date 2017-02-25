4:10pm Sun 26 February
Auckland to Tauranga journey, by water, complete today

Brent Bourgeois paddling. Photo/Supplied
Brent Bourgeois paddling. Photo/Supplied

Two men, paddling and kayaking from Auckland, will arrive in Tauranga today after their four day journey.

Standup paddle boarder Brent Bourgeois and kayaker Nathan Pettigrew would hopefully complete the last leg of a marine voyage from the big smoke to Mount Maunganui.

The two planned to take four days to complete the trip, which was Mr Bourgeois' brainchild.

He had already completed successful trips around Matakana Island and out to Mayor Island.

Mr Pettigrew joined Mr Bourgeois as support crew.

Paddle boarder Brent Bourgeois (background) and kayaker Nathan Pettigrew. Photo/Supplied
Paddle boarder Brent Bourgeois (background) and kayaker Nathan Pettigrew. Photo/Supplied

