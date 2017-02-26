Man shot dead by police in Wellington

A man has been shot dead by police in Wellington this morning.

Police said the man approached a police car and threatened an officer with a large knife at about 12.30am.

Police were called to a domestic dispute in Waikanae about 11pm, but the man fled in a vehicle before they arrived.

His vehicle was later seen around the Mana Esplanade area, about 30km south of Waikanae, before he was shot.

Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived, but he died.

Cordons have been set up and police will be doing a full scene examination at first light.

Police are also speaking with the man's family and are providing support.