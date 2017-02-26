6:26am Sun 26 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man shot dead by police in Wellington

Photo / Google Maps
Photo / Google Maps

A man has been shot dead by police in Wellington this morning.

Police said the man approached a police car and threatened an officer with a large knife at about 12.30am.

Police were called to a domestic dispute in Waikanae about 11pm, but the man fled in a vehicle before they arrived.

His vehicle was later seen around the Mana Esplanade area, about 30km south of Waikanae, before he was shot.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US HERE

Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived, but he died.

Cordons have been set up and police will be doing a full scene examination at first light.

Police are also speaking with the man's family and are providing support.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 26 Feb 2017 06:27:08 Processing Time: 12ms